Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 1.3%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 365.60 ($4.53). Approximately 619,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 946,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.60 ($4.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.72) to GBX 552 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £741.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 386.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.88.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

