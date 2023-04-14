YES WORLD (YES) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.60 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $2.23 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

