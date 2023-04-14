YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $55.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

YETI Price Performance

YETI opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

