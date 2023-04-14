YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $55.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.
YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
YETI Price Performance
YETI opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.