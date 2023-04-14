Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Zcash has a total market cap of $689.00 million and $41.45 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.20 or 0.00138476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001534 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

