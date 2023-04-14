Zilliqa Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $485.19 million and $39.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,403,332,764 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

