Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

