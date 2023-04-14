Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.76. 16,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

