Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $88.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.70.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZM opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,120 shares of company stock worth $5,090,304. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

