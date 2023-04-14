Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.
ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.14.
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $240.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
