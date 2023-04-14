Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.24 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Zynex has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth $93,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

