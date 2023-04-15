1,040 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $248.88 on Friday.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $248.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

