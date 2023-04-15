11,200 Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 318.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 855,714 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 128.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 38.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $357,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,650,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,051,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,650,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,051,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,799 shares of company stock worth $10,509,992 in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warby Parker Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

