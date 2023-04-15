12,330 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
