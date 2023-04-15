13,030 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 1,238,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $99.40. 4,794,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,444. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

