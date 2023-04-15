135,966 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

AGI stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

