158,079 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,111. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

