1,845 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28.
Science Applications International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International
In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
