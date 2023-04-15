2,705 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.77. 32,171,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,047,544. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

