29,646 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QQQM stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $143.05. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

