2,980 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $484.46 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.75.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

