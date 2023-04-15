3,333 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 108,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $104.08. 378,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

