37,354 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 902.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. 779,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,367. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $816.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.