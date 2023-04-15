4,207 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $160,296,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,119,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $9,518,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.4 %

ELV opened at $484.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.