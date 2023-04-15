4,549 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. 4,180,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

