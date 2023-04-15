5,050 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

