5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as high as C$3.40. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 34,783 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

5N Plus Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$296.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25.

Insider Transactions at 5N Plus

About 5N Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00. Insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

