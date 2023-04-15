73,416 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 257,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

