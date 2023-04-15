7,940 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 404,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,743. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

