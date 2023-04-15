9,550 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

