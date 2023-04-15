9,711 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

