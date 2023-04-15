987 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

