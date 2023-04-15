AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $285.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.