abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 292.7% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 293,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,315. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

