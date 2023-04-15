abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 292.7% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AWP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 293,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,315. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
