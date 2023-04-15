Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

ACCD opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Accolade by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

