Achain One Day Trading Volume Hits $156,012.95 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $156,012.95 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004668 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003658 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.