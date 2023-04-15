Acuity Brands’ (AYI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $210.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $157.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.91. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

