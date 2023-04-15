Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACXP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACXP opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,066,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.22% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

