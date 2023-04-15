Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Adecco Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG operates as a talent advisory and solutions company. It provides human capital solutions including flexible placement, permanent placement, career transition, outsourcing, consulting, training, up-/re-skilling, and other services. It operates through the following geographical segments: France; Adecco Northern Europe; Adecco DACH; Adecco Southern Europe & EEMENA; Adecco Americas; Adecco APAC; LHH (Talent Solutions); and Modis.

