ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

