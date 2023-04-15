Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 26,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $379.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.59 and its 200-day moving average is $338.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

