Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.40

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.40 and traded as low as C$7.65. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 564,197 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.61.

The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

