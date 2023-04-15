Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ATEYY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

