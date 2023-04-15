Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Allegion by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allegion by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.78.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

