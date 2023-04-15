Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 28,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

