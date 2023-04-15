Advisor OS LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.68 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).



