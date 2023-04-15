Advisor OS LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,717,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,402,347. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

