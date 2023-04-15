Advisor OS LLC Has $852,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $463.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $522.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

