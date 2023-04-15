Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $303.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $409.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.27 and a 200 day moving average of $281.34.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

