Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

