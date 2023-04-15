Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $248.88 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

